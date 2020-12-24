BidaskClub Upgrades AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) to “Buy”

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of AB stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.15. AllianceBernstein has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,003,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth $1,003,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

