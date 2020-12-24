BidaskClub Downgrades Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

UHT stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $132.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.63 million, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 38,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,598,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

