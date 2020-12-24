BidaskClub Downgrades The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) to Sell

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE:GEO opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2,450.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,713,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,442 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The GEO Group by 954.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 711,395 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 48.6% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,770,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after buying an additional 579,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 318.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 625,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 476,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

