BidaskClub Downgrades Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to Buy

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a market cap of $810.96 million, a PE ratio of -103.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $31.89.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.66 million. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $212,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,904.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $649,539 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 453.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

