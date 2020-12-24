BidaskClub Downgrades RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) to Sell

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of RAPT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.62. 460,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,630. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.43 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $31,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,048.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $53,594.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $27,990 and sold 30,932 shares valued at $1,125,464. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

