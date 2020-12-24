BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) (CVE:BEW) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Shares of BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) (CVE:BEW) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.24. BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 60,340 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$22.41 million and a PE ratio of -127.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (BEW.V) Company Profile (CVE:BEW)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track information on movable assets and environmental conditions. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

