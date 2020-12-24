Berenberg Bank Reiterates $325.00 Price Target for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been assigned a $325.00 price target by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.20.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $270.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.27. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $873,607.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,069,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,730. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after buying an additional 69,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in FedEx by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after buying an additional 409,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

