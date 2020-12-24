Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)’s (BWY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 2,940 ($38.41) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,378.33 ($44.14).

Get Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) alerts:

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 2,960 ($38.67) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,872.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,606.11. The stock has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96. Bellway p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.09%.

In other news, insider Keith Adey sold 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,835 ($37.04), for a total transaction of £121,054.50 ($158,158.48). Also, insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,313 ($30.22) per share, for a total transaction of £49,752.63 ($65,002.13).

About Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.