BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) Trading 7.3% Higher

BELLUS Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 1,581,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,707,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.74.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80.

BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 8.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,970,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,550,000 after acquiring an additional 479,238 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,490,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 955,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BELLUS Health by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 438,077 shares during the last quarter.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

