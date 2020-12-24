Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLCM. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of BLCM stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.80. 695,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,344. The company has a market cap of $19.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $27.90.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.29) by $0.71. Equities research analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

