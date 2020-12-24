Bega Cheese Limited (BGA.AX) (ASX:BGA) Insider Peter Margin Acquires 9,412 Shares

Bega Cheese Limited (BGA.AX) (ASX:BGA) insider Peter Margin bought 9,412 shares of Bega Cheese Limited (BGA.AX) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.20 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,942.40 ($34,958.86).

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$5.04.

Bega Cheese Limited (BGA.AX) Company Profile

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures bulk ingredients into value added consumer products for internal or external brands.

