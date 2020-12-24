Beer Money Reaches Market Cap of $575,896.17 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Beer Money token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 59.5% against the dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $575,896.17 and approximately $57,625.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00044936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00319728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00017109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Beer Money

BEER is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

