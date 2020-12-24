BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $180.50

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) (LON:BBH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 180.50 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 180.50 ($2.36), with a volume of 189095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.33).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.97.

In related news, insider Josephine Dixon acquired 2,320 shares of BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £3,804.80 ($4,971.00).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

