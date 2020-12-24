Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.79

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and traded as high as $8.95. Bay Banks of Virginia shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 837 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bay Banks of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $118.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77.

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Bay Banks of Virginia had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAYK)

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

