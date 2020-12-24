Basic Attention Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $186.37 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $321.11 million and approximately $186.37 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000929 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00046718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00339361 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,492,579,369 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars.

