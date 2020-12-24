Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BASFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Basf from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CSFB reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Basf will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

