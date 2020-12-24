Barclays Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.
CTSH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.
CTSH stock opened at $80.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,284 shares of company stock worth $2,651,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,722,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,996 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 166.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 97,042 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 60,649 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 591,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,612 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
