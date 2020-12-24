Barclays Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

CTSH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $80.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,284 shares of company stock worth $2,651,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,722,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,996 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 37,273 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 166.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 97,042 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 60,649 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 591,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65,612 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.