Barclays Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $174.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $150.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NKE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NIKE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $141.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,670 shares of company stock worth $93,093,321 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.