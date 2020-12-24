Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shot up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.20. 7,374,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 4,582,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

BCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after buying an additional 169,018 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 34,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Barclays in the second quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Barclays by 20.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

