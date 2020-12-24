Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $170.24 and last traded at $176.07. 807,393 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 429,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.03, a P/E/G ratio of 138.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.43 and its 200 day moving average is $151.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 884 shares of company stock worth $154,110. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 65.7% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.