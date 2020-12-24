Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.19. 2,932,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,802,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.07. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 348.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 229,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 178,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2,516.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 253,499 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $1,097,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.