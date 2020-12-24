Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Receives $39.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLX. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,841 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $609.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

