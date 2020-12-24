BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.40. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.05 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,426,100. 38.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 250.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BancFirst by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BancFirst by 5.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

