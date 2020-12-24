Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.99

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 373109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

TRWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.55 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 274,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $7,001,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 24.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:TRWH)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casino hotels. It operates through the following segments: Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, and Mile High USA. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

