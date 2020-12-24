Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.80. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 30,363 shares traded.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Ballantyne Strong worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

