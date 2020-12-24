Baillie Gifford UK Growth (BGUK.L) (LON:BGUK) Shares Up 0.6%

Baillie Gifford UK Growth (BGUK.L) (LON:BGUK)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 214 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 211.25 ($2.76). 836,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 331,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.74).

The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £317.97 million and a PE ratio of 1,056.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 207.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 187.53.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth (BGUK.L) Company Profile (LON:BGUK)

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

