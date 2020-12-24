Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (BGS.L) (LON:BGS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $260.17

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (BGS.L) (LON:BGS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.17 and traded as low as $259.80. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (BGS.L) shares last traded at $263.00, with a volume of 664,069 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 260.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 221.81. The stock has a market cap of £735.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (BGS.L) (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to pursue long term capital growth through investment principally in small Japanese companies. The Company invests principally in small Japanese company securities with either market capitalization or turnover less than approximately 150 billion Yens.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (BGS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (BGS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.