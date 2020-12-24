Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCKIY. Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Babcock International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

