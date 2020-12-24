B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) (LON:BPM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $242.02

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) (LON:BPM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $242.02 and traded as high as $278.00. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) shares last traded at $278.00, with a volume of 15,321 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 256.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 242.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43.

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) news, insider Daniel Topping bought 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,069.16 ($2,703.37).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

