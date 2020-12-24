Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 5.3%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.18 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 1,175,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,254,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZUL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James cut Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Santander cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Get Azul alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 118.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 146.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Azul by 16.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.