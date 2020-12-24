Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE:AVY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,183. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.37 and a 200-day moving average of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,190 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,699,000 after purchasing an additional 827,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,256,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,665,000 after purchasing an additional 70,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

