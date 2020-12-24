Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVYA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.31.
Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. Avaya has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 28,311.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 22.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 929,032 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 531.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 652,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 548,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,801,000.
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.
