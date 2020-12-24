Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVYA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. Avaya has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 28,311.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 22.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 929,032 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 531.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 652,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 548,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,801,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

