Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP James Bramwell Sells 10,020 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $271,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,223.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $26.91 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.33.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised Avantor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,248,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370,236 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,005,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,551,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,332,000 after purchasing an additional 994,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

