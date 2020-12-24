Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Trading Up 1.3%

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.22 and last traded at $56.19. Approximately 44,572 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 38,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.47.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF stock. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,829 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC owned 2.25% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

