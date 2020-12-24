Autonio Price Up 28.5% Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $74,543.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Ethfinex, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00135365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.96 or 0.00672991 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00181101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00385097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00099564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00058688 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, Exrates, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

