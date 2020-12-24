Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATDRY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of ATDRY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

