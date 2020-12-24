Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020 // Comments off

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATDRY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of ATDRY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.