Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

Shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $4.76. Aurora Mobile shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 917,783 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $439.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

