Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) were up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.18. Approximately 3,581,381 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 1,481,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,536 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 161,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.