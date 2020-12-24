Augur Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $14.99 or 0.00064393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $164.84 million and $11.89 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00047000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00338955 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00031269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

