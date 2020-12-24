Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Sells $83,050.00 in Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $83,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norman Michael Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 3,175 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $48,704.50.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 4,500 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $67,950.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 500 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560.00.

Shares of BCEL opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca, Inc. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $29.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Atreca by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,202,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 468,750 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 21.0% during the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 617,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 107,264 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 63.0% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 761.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 66,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atreca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

