Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 332,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 45.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

ATO opened at $92.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

