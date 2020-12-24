Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

AUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

AUB stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.63 million.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,180.00. Also, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 139.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 115.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

