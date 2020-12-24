Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.67

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.67 and last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 9191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATHA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Athira Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.60.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.87). On average, research analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,245,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,089,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at $18,844,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

