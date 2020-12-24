Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATHX. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of ATHX opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $375.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -1.50. Athersys has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares in the company, valued at $963,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 67.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,776 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the second quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athersys by 68.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

