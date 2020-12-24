Atheios (ATH) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 50.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $23,958.97 and $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 37,058,555 coins and its circulating supply is 34,510,937 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

