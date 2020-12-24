ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) vs. Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) Head-To-Head Analysis

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASML and Taronis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASML $13.24 billion 15.05 $2.90 billion $6.89 68.89 Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 0.52 -$15.04 million N/A N/A

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Taronis Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares ASML and Taronis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASML 24.30% 25.91% 13.96% Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of ASML shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Taronis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ASML has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taronis Technologies has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ASML and Taronis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASML 0 4 11 0 2.73 Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASML currently has a consensus target price of $402.33, indicating a potential downside of 15.23%. Given ASML’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ASML is more favorable than Taronis Technologies.

Summary

ASML beats Taronis Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies. It also offers metrology and inspection systems, including YieldStar optical metrology solutions to measure the quality of patterns on the wafers; and HMI e-beam solutions to locate and analyze individual chip defects. In addition, the company provides computational lithography and software solutions to create applications that enhance the setup of the lithography system; and mature products and services that refurbish used lithography equipment and offers associated services. It operates in Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and reat of Asia. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

About Taronis Technologies

Taronis Technologies, Inc., a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow System for MagneGas production, or water decontamination and sterilization. In addition, the company sells and licenses its proprietary plasma arc technology for gasification and the processing of liquid waste. It distributes and sells MagneGas fuel, and other gases and welding supplies through retail locations. The company was formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Taronis Technologies, Inc. in January 2019. Taronis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, Arizona.

