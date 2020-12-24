ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

ASLN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,101. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.49.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

