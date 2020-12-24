Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives $87.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.69. 1,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,063. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.89.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $74,651.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,817 shares of company stock worth $444,358. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,358,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 48,939.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 642,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,425,000 after purchasing an additional 641,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,965,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,222,000 after purchasing an additional 267,884 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Ashland Global by 9.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,119,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,512,000 after buying an additional 264,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

