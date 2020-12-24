Aryacoin (AYA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $288,051.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Aryacoin has a market cap of $5.67 million and $288,051.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000636 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin's total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin's official website is aryacoin.io

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

