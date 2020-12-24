Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARVN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.74. 851,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arvinas by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 71.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 386.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 30.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

